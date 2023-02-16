News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire in the sixties
Nostalgic photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the sixties

It was the swinging decade of The Beatles, the mini-skirt and the moon landing – but what was life like in north Derbyshire in the 1960s?

By Brian Eyre
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:13pm

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire sixty years ago.

1. Derbyshire in the sixties

Chesterfield Toppers marching band in 1968

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Derbyshire in the sixties

May 24, 1969: The opening day at Chesterfield Swimming Pool

Photo: JP

3. Derbyshire in the sixties

The Derby Ram, symbolic of valour, determination and gallantry, is paraded at the flag breaking ceremony for the International Scout Ranboree at Chatsworth in 1965

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Robert Kennedy

Robert Kennedy lands at Chatsworth in 1964

Photo: International Scout Ranboree at Chatsworth 31 July 1965

