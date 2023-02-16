Nostalgic photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the sixties
It was the swinging decade of The Beatles, the mini-skirt and the moon landing – but what was life like in north Derbyshire in the 1960s?
By Brian Eyre
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:13pm
We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire sixty years ago.
MORE RETRO: Great photos show popular landlords and landladies and the vital role local pubs play in our community
Page 1 of 3