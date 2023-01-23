Chesterfield retro: 14 great photos show popular landlords and landladies and the vital role local pubs play in our community
A unique facet of British life, pubs have played an important role in communities across Chesterfield for many years.
By Julia Rodgerson
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 9:15pm
Providing a place to meet and socialise, a focal point for charity fundraisers and also jobs for local people.
Millions of pints have been poured by these landlords and landladies over the years but which publicans bring back memories?
So raise a glass to your local pub – part of Chesterfield’s history and heritage – a cornerstone for communities across the borough.
