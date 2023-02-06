News you can trust since 1855
More great pictures showing what life was like in Derbyshire during the 1980s

We’ve turned the clock back 40 years as we look at local life in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the eighties in our latest retro gallery.

By Brian Eyre
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:47pm

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1980s.

1. Eighties Derbyshire

Celebrating 75 years of scouting with a milestone parade through Chesterfield in 1982

Photo: DT

2. Eighties Derbyshire

Tony Benn MP reporting from Chesterfield for Central Television's 'Central Lobby' - October 1984

Photo: Central Independent TV

3. Eighties Derbyshire

The Queen accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant, Sir Ian Walker-Okeover, as they walk past a small contingent of the Leicestershire and Derbyshire (PAO) Yeomanry in Matlock in 1968

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Eighties Derbyshire

Daredevils riders entertain the crowds at Bakewell Show in 1982

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

