Pictures showing how Chesterfield looked in the early 1900s
Amazing black and white photos showing life in Chesterfield at the start of the 20th century

These amazing photos show what life was like in Chesterfield at the start of the 20th century.

By Brian Eyre
3 hours ago

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield between 1900 and the 1930s.

1. Chesterfield in the early 1900s

Great Central Station Chesterfield in the 1900s

Photo: Chesterfield Library

2. Chesterfield in the early 1900s

BC Hicks in his Bleriot aeroplane at Brampton Terminus, 1912

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

3. Chesterfield in the early 1900s

This image shows Rose Hill and the new road from Glumangate to the Town Hall site under construction in 1936.

Photo: Chesterfield Library

4. Retro Chesterfield

Factory Street in Brampton, taken in 1936

Photo: Chesterfield in the early 1900s

