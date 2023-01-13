News you can trust since 1855
13 legendary Chesterfield institutions that are gone but not forgotten including Hudson's, Trebor, Zanzibar and the Akker

Over the years, Chesterfield has lost many beloved shops, bars and clubs.

By Phil Bramley
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 2:09pm

But they live long in the memory of those who enjoyed them - and have since passed into legend. From nights at the Akker, buying the latest LP at Hudson’s or crossing the famous Co-Op glass bridge over Elder Way, we look back at some much-missed treasures.

1. Johnson's

The legendary ironmongers on Chatsworth Road, was the go to place for everything you needed around the home. S Johnson and Son Ltd served the people of Chesterfield for almost 130 years, before closing in 2017.

Photo: Submitted

2. Queen's Park Hotel

A mecca for music-lovers in the nineties, the Queen's Park Hotel was so popular, regulars even held a mock funeral for the building when it was demolished to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park on Markham Road.

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

3. John Turner

John Turner was a key name in Chesterfield over two centuries.Set up in 1845 as a drapery shop part way up Packers Row. the store eventually moved to onto the corner of Vicar Lane. The shop in 1986.

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

4. Woolies

Many people have huge affection for Woolworths in Chesterfield, which was located on Burloington Street with the back of the store (seen here) on Vicar Lane. From the pick 'n' mix to riding the escalators it was shopping heaven

Photo: John Stanley

Chesterfield