Loved and lost shops that have disappeared from Chesterfield streets

Department stores and record shops, an ironmongery and a grocery business are among the much-missed businesses that have disappeared from Chesterfield streets.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT
Rental costs, customer shortage or retirement – these are among the reasons that long-running retail businesses have pulled out of town, leaving shoppers with fond memories.

As the owner of She Fashions holds a closing down sale at her Knifesmithgate premises ahead of retirement after 31 years, we take a look back at the loved and lost shops of Chesterfield.

