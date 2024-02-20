Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rental costs, customer shortage or retirement – these are among the reasons that long-running retail businesses have pulled out of town, leaving shoppers with fond memories.

As the owner of She Fashions holds a closing down sale at her Knifesmithgate premises ahead of retirement after 31 years, we take a look back at the loved and lost shops of Chesterfield.