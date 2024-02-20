Loved and lost shops that have disappeared from Chesterfield streets
Department stores and record shops, an ironmongery and a grocery business are among the much-missed businesses that have disappeared from Chesterfield streets.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rental costs, customer shortage or retirement – these are among the reasons that long-running retail businesses have pulled out of town, leaving shoppers with fond memories.
As the owner of She Fashions holds a closing down sale at her Knifesmithgate premises ahead of retirement after 31 years, we take a look back at the loved and lost shops of Chesterfield.