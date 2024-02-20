End of an era as Chesterfield's long-established women's clothing shop announces closing down sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She Fashions on Knifesmithgate will open for its last day on Saturday, March 9.

Owner Val Quigley posted on social media: “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from She Fashions. After 31 years of running this amazing business the time has come for me to close the door of the shop and start the new chapter of my life. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our amazing customers, many who have become friends over the years for their continued and loyal support, it’s been a true pleasure to have served you. Also a big thank you to my wonderful staff Gayle & June, who you will all know well for always have a smile on their faces and devoting over 27 years service working alongside me (the stories we could tell).”

The shop, which specialises in mother of the bride and groom outfits, evening and leisure wear, is offering 50 percent discount on hats, fascinators, shoes and bags. Trousers are on offer for £10.

She Fashions has been established in Chesterfield for more than 40 years and was known as She when previously based on Cavendish Street.

Responding to the owner’s announcement, Kevin Savidge posted: “Chesterfield will not be the same without She Fashions – end of an era.” Sue Peel wrote: “Sad news but very best wishes for a happy retirement. I bought both my wedding outfits from you for my sons weddings and felt a million dollars.”