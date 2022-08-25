News you can trust since 1855
What memories do you have of these shops in Chesterfield town centre?
Loved and lost - customers share memories of shops that have vanished from Chesterfield town centre

Stores that have disappeared from Chesterfield town centre still live on in the memories of their customers.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:57 pm

We asked our readers which shops, past or present, spark the most memories – and we had lots of responses

Patricia Hall commented: “Harry Fish before the Donut roundabout was built. We used to look at fur coats in the window on the way to St. Helena school.”

Ray Wharton posted: “Wakefield army stores, got my first parka from there.”

Shharyn Palfreyman said: “Bobby Cousins , Stone Dry” while Sam Jacques added: “Fashion Island.”

Here are other town centre shops that are much-missed by Derbyshire Times social media followers.

1. Swallows

Patricia Hall posts: "Swallows department store, with lots of twisty stairs and creaky floorboards."

Photo: R. Wilsher/Chesterfield Library

2. Co-op

Jo Little posts: "Co-op department store. Used to love taking my kids in there at Christmas to browse around the toy section. They loved it too."

Photo: Submitted

3. A For Art.jpg

Fran Mary Wood has happy memories of shopping at a for art on Cavendish Street.

Photo: a for art

4. Woolworth

Woolworth sparks lots of memories. Ann Reeve posts: "Started there working 1978 as a Saturday girl." Steve Potter posts: "My first job as a trainee manager, 1969." Angela Evans and Mark Whitehead remember visiting Woolworths for the pick and mix. Alan Staniforth posts: "Woolworths where my first serious girlfriend worked."

Photo: John Stanley

