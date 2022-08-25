Loved and lost - customers share memories of shops that have vanished from Chesterfield town centre
Stores that have disappeared from Chesterfield town centre still live on in the memories of their customers.
We asked our readers which shops, past or present, spark the most memories – and we had lots of responses
Patricia Hall commented: “Harry Fish before the Donut roundabout was built. We used to look at fur coats in the window on the way to St. Helena school.”
Ray Wharton posted: “Wakefield army stores, got my first parka from there.”
Shharyn Palfreyman said: “Bobby Cousins , Stone Dry” while Sam Jacques added: “Fashion Island.”
Here are other town centre shops that are much-missed by Derbyshire Times social media followers.
