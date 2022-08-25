Loved and lost - customers share memories of shops that have vanished from Chesterfield town centre

We asked our readers which shops, past or present, spark the most memories – and we had lots of responses

Patricia Hall commented: “Harry Fish before the Donut roundabout was built. We used to look at fur coats in the window on the way to St. Helena school.”

Ray Wharton posted: “Wakefield army stores, got my first parka from there.”

Shharyn Palfreyman said: “Bobby Cousins , Stone Dry” while Sam Jacques added: “Fashion Island.”

Here are other town centre shops that are much-missed by Derbyshire Times social media followers.

1. Swallows Patricia Hall posts: "Swallows department store, with lots of twisty stairs and creaky floorboards." Photo: R. Wilsher/Chesterfield Library

2. Co-op Jo Little posts: "Co-op department store. Used to love taking my kids in there at Christmas to browse around the toy section. They loved it too." Photo: Submitted

3. A For Art.jpg Fran Mary Wood has happy memories of shopping at a for art on Cavendish Street. Photo: a for art

4. Woolworth Woolworth sparks lots of memories. Ann Reeve posts: "Started there working 1978 as a Saturday girl." Steve Potter posts: "My first job as a trainee manager, 1969." Angela Evans and Mark Whitehead remember visiting Woolworths for the pick and mix. Alan Staniforth posts: "Woolworths where my first serious girlfriend worked." Photo: John Stanley