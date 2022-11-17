News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Lost buildings of Chesterfield
Lost buildings of Chesterfield

Lost Chesterfield: 17 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

It’s incredible how much Chesterfield has changed down the years, with landmark buildings – and even whole streets – erased for new developments and housing.

By Phil Bramley
36 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 10:28am

We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library, to bring you these images of parts of the town that have vanished forever.

MORE NOSTALGIA: 15 great photos show what life was like in Derbyshire in the seventies

1. AGD

The AGD building on West Bars was a major town landmark in the sixties and seventies. Home to the accounts general dept of the Post Office is was knocked down and replaced by the Future Walk office building that stands there today.

Photo: R. Wilsher

Photo Sales

2. West Bars multi-storey

The multi-storey car park on West Bars is no longer with us and has been replaced by the golden arches of a McDonald's Drive-Thru.

Photo: Chesterfied Photgraphic Society

Photo Sales

3. Slipper Baths

The slipper baths on South PLace were buolt in 1904 as a place where people could have abth when few houses had their own bathrooms. The 'slipper' baths were so called because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to conceal their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales

4. Woolies

Woolworths on Burlington Street, Chesterfield, is sadly no longer with us.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChesterfieldNostalgiaDerbyshire