Lost Chesterfield: 17 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

3. Slipper Baths

The slipper baths on South PLace were buolt in 1904 as a place where people could have abth when few houses had their own bathrooms. The 'slipper' baths were so called because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to conceal their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper.

Photo: Derbyshire Times