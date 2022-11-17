Lost Chesterfield: 17 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

It’s incredible how much Chesterfield has changed down the years, with landmark buildings – and even whole streets – erased for new developments and housing.
We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library, to bring you these images of parts of the town that have vanished forever.
1. AGD
The AGD building on West Bars was a major town landmark in the sixties and seventies. Home to the accounts general dept of the Post Office is was knocked down and replaced by the Future Walk office building that stands there today.
Photo: R. Wilsher
2. West Bars multi-storey
The multi-storey car park on West Bars is no longer with us and has been replaced by the golden arches of a McDonald's Drive-Thru.
Photo: Chesterfied Photgraphic Society
3. Slipper Baths
The slipper baths on South PLace were buolt in 1904 as a place where people could have abth when few houses had their own bathrooms. The 'slipper' baths were so called because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to conceal their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Woolies
Woolworths on Burlington Street, Chesterfield, is sadly no longer with us.
Photo: submit