15 great photos show what life was like in Derbyshire in the seventies

It was the decade of the donkey jacket, an energy crisis and a financial crash – but what was life like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the seventies?

By Brian Eyre
43 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

We have delved into our archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great images from fifty years ago.

1. Bay City Rollers fans

As well as punk, the seventies saw a new musical phenomenon: Rollermania! Here are Bay City Rollers fans Sandra Furniss left and Carole Fisher of Chesterfield in 1976

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Beetwell Street

Beetwell Street looking west in 1977. The Kennings building was later knocked down and the site is now home to the police station

Photo: Chesterfield Library\county archives

3. Works ambulance

This picture shows the Ambulance Centre at Staveley Works, taking delivery of a newly converted Vauxhall Victor estate car which they used for treating workers hurt in accidents on site. Our picture shows Mr J. Skevington and Sister S.M. Smith with the vehicle in 1971

Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Swallows store

Swallows store after closure. View from Knifesmithgate in 1970. Photo; Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.

Photo: R Wilsher

