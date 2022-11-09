We have delved into our archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great images from fifty years ago.
1. Bay City Rollers fans
As well as punk, the seventies saw a new musical phenomenon: Rollermania! Here are Bay City Rollers fans Sandra Furniss left and Carole Fisher of Chesterfield in 1976
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Beetwell Street
Beetwell Street looking west in 1977. The Kennings building was later knocked down and the site is now home to the police station
Photo: Chesterfield Library\county archives
3. Works ambulance
This picture shows the Ambulance Centre at Staveley Works, taking delivery of a newly converted Vauxhall Victor estate car which they used for treating workers hurt in accidents on site. Our picture shows Mr J. Skevington and Sister S.M. Smith with the vehicle in 1971
Photo: Julia Armstrong
4. Swallows store
Swallows store after closure. View from Knifesmithgate in 1970. Photo; Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.
Photo: R Wilsher