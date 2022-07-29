Looking back at Chesterfield's cinemas down the years

Sadly, not all the town’s big screen venues are still with us, so we’ve had a trip down memory lane to revisit movie theatres from the past.
So grab some popcorn and see how many of these you remember…
1. The Regal
The Regal on Cavenish Street, Chesterfield, was the place many people saw blockbusters like Star Wars. It opened in 1936 and spent several decades as the ABC, before going back to its original name in the eighties, as shown here.
Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
2. The Odeon
Chesterfield's other big cinema from the heyday of the silver scree was the Odeon, now home to the Winding Wheel
Photo: John Lilley
3. Staveley
There were plush seats to movie-goers to enjoy when Staveley's cinema re-opened after renovation
Photo: BWJ
4. Victoria Cinema
This image frok the 1920s shows the old Victoria Cinema on Knifesmithgate
Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society