Derbyshire life in 2007 is revisited in 10 flashback photos

Wind and rain battered the north of the county in June with roads in Chesterfield becoming water-logged.

Customers in smoky pubs and workplaces breathed in clean air for the first time when a national ban on smoking indoors came into force at the beginning of July.

And Indietracks festival ran for the first time at Midland Railway Centre at Butterley, near Ripley, that summer.

Here are some of our favourite photos from the archives of 2007.

Star turn Lauren Baggley, left, winner of the X Factor competition at Clowne Heritage School with Adam Jennings and Josh Greveson

Success story Holmesdale Infants School pupils Lewis Copley-Dunn, Evie Black, Shalea Lamb and Emily Lawton with Gillie Oldfield celebrating their Dronfield school's Ofsted report.

Flood disruption A contractor wading through the flooded Derby Road in Chesterfield while Barratt's new properties at The Spires remained high and dry.

Painful fundraiser Nigel Turner, deputy head at Norbriggs School, Staveley, had a leg wax to raise money for Children in Need, watched by head teacher Sue Eyre, Angela Hirst, Alex Hawes and James Cooper, pictured left to right.