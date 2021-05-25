Look at these cute schoolchildren in Chesterfield area putting art and soul into old photos

With a little imagination and a lot of help from their teachers, they create wonderful keepsakes and store up lots of happy memories while they do so.

Here is a look back at some of best examples from our archives.

1. Poster girl sch60382 Brookfield school world cup poster comp. l to r Emily Hudson with her entry for a World Cup poster competition, with Laura Stacey, Rachel Neep, Charlotte Dent, Robert Hall, left to right,, in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden Buy photo

2. Green fingers Connor Farrow, Joseph Sadler, Lucy Donnelly, Ethan Chandler, left to right, from St Mary's Primary School, winner of an award at Chesterfield in Bloom in 2010. Photo: BWJ Buy photo

3. Colourful creations Parkside School pupils Charlotte Eyre, Hannah Barnett, Zoe Russell show their art to Chesterfield's mayor and mayoress, Keith and Pat Morgan, and headteacher Andrew Knowles in 2010. Photo: Terry Walden Buy photo

4. Hotshot team sch74307 Speedwell Infant school pupils scooped several awards at the Derbyshire film makers awards. l-r: Shannon Woodvine, Jak Wilkinson and Ethan Robinsonin 2009. from Speedwell Infants School celebrate winning several prizes at the Derbyshire Film Makers awards in 2009. Photo: Marisa Cashill Buy photo