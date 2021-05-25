Look at these cute schoolchildren in Chesterfield area putting art and soul into old photos
Prize-winning art, making models or sowing the seeds for a beautiful garden – there really is no end to the creative talents of schoolchildren in and around Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 2:02 pm
With a little imagination and a lot of help from their teachers, they create wonderful keepsakes and store up lots of happy memories while they do so.
Here is a look back at some of best examples from our archives.
Page 1 of 3