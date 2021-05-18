Spot anyone you know among Derbyshire’s playgroup pals down the years?

Their little treasures can burn off steam, taking the pressure off mums and dads to keep their kids entertained for a short while.

Many parents have found that playgroups are also great places for encouraging physical activity, developing social interaction and building emotional confidence.

Thousands of youngsters in Derbyshire have had fun with their playgroup chums down the years...here are a few photos from our archives.

1. Toy story Twinkle Tots playgroup youngsters Daisy Thornelow and Charlie Sharp try out new toys donated to the playgroup by Chesterfield Co-op in 2007. Plagroup leader Chris Meade and the store manager David Pearce are also on the photo. Photo: bernard jones

2. Budding cooks Children at Tideswell Playgroup receive a donation for their new kitchen from Lafarge Cement in 2005. Photo: submitted

3. Safety first Playgroup youngsters share a lesson in road safety at an open day at Holloway village hall in 2010. Photo: Terry Walden

4. Good work Bo Peep playgroup at Old Whittington, Chesterfield, receive a grant in 2006. Who do you know on the picture? Photo: JPIMedia