Spot anyone you know among Derbyshire’s playgroup pals down the years?
Parents can all breathe a sigh of relief with the opening of indoor play centres after lockdown.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:24 am
Their little treasures can burn off steam, taking the pressure off mums and dads to keep their kids entertained for a short while.
Many parents have found that playgroups are also great places for encouraging physical activity, developing social interaction and building emotional confidence.
Thousands of youngsters in Derbyshire have had fun with their playgroup chums down the years...here are a few photos from our archives.
