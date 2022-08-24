News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield then and now photos.
Look at how Chesterfield has changed with these latest now and then pictures

We’ve selected some great old pictures of Chesterfield and sent our photographer to recreate what the area looks like today.

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:24 pm

We searched our archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these photos.

1. Pub blaze

This image shows the scene after a fire at The Saints inn - fomerly the Greyhound - on St Marys Gate in February 1991

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. St Mary's Gate

St Mar'ys Gate. today

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Road race

Cycle race going through Horns Bridge roundabout in June 1992.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Growth

Today the Horn's Bridge roundabout is home to the Growth artwork

Photo: Brian Eyre

