Chesterfield, Elder Way, Co-op store.
Archive photos show changing face of Elder Way and Chesterfield Co-op department store down the years

We put together a selection pictures showing anniversary celebrations, changes at the Co-op department store and views of Elder Way to show how it has changed over the decades

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:27 pm

We searched our own archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these photos.

1. Anniversary

Celebrations on Elder Way marking the Chesterfield Coperative Society centenary in 1994.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Centenary

More celebrations for the Co-op centenary in 1994.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Location, location,, location

Elder Way Chesterfield showing the proposed site of the Co op store 1936\7

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Borough engineers

4. Landmark building

This photo shows the new Co op store in 1939.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Borough engineers

