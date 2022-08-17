Archive photos show changing face of Elder Way and Chesterfield Co-op department store down the years
We put together a selection pictures showing anniversary celebrations, changes at the Co-op department store and views of Elder Way to show how it has changed over the decades
By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:27 pm
We searched our own archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these photos.
