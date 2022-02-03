It’s an opportunity to show your better half how much you love them – whether it be popping the question, treating them to flowers and a candlelit dinner or giving them a beautifully wrapped present.

We have found a few surprises among the Valentine’s photos hidden in our archives.

People living in Derbyshire have used the special day to get married, highlight a life-saving campaign and protest against a Government minister’s visit.

*Please share your treasured memories of times past by emailing copies of your old photos and details about them to: [email protected]

1. Budding bakers Ripley Junior School pupils Izzi Burgin, Lauren Burton, Kieran Newson and James Metters with their Valentine biscuits in 2009. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Romantic dinner Ella Hutchings, 4, and Reef Burt, 3, enjoy a cosy Valentine's dinner at the Alton Manor nursery in Belper in 2009. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Lovely gift Natalie Millward delivers a Valentine box to Daniel Hancock at Dronfield School in 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Lovely time Three-year-olds Niave Crate and Phoebe Crooks with Emma George and Alison Martin from St John's Playgroup, Ilkeston, at a Valentine's event in the church hall in 2006. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales