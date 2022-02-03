Audrey Marsden of the Ashover Flower Arrangers’ Club working on her Valentine's Day display in 2006.
Here are 13 great Valentine's retro photos from Derbyshire to capture your heart

February means just one thing for romantics – Valentine’s Day.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:59 pm

It’s an opportunity to show your better half how much you love them – whether it be popping the question, treating them to flowers and a candlelit dinner or giving them a beautifully wrapped present.

We have found a few surprises among the Valentine’s photos hidden in our archives.

People living in Derbyshire have used the special day to get married, highlight a life-saving campaign and protest against a Government minister’s visit.

1. Budding bakers

Ripley Junior School pupils Izzi Burgin, Lauren Burton, Kieran Newson and James Metters with their Valentine biscuits in 2009.

2. Romantic dinner

Ella Hutchings, 4, and Reef Burt, 3, enjoy a cosy Valentine's dinner at the Alton Manor nursery in Belper in 2009.

3. Lovely gift

Natalie Millward delivers a Valentine box to Daniel Hancock at Dronfield School in 2003

4. Lovely time

Three-year-olds Niave Crate and Phoebe Crooks with Emma George and Alison Martin from St John's Playgroup, Ilkeston, at a Valentine's event in the church hall in 2006.

