Look at these amazing flood photos of Chesterfield from nearly 100 years ago
A century ago Chesterfield experienced its worst storm for 35 years, causing homes and a church in Brampton to be flooded.
Families were forced to flee their houses at Steam Mill Bridge, which was close to Chatsworth Road. One, named George Ling, refused to budge from his home and legend has it that George had to be carried out to join his neighbours in the Barrel Inn.
The Congregational Church was flooded, trams stopped running and beer barrels floated around the cellar of the New Inn.
A section of Chatsworth Road, from the Alma Inn to Steam Mill Bridge, was cut off for five hours when the River Hipper burst its banks over the August bank holiday weekend of 1922.
A decade later, Brampton was under water again. A fire engine was called to a house in Heaton Street, presumably to rescue occupants, and children got soaked playing in floodwater on the pavements.
Horns Bridge was also affected by the flooding in May 1932.