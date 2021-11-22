From the High Street to Horn's Bridge, now and then pictures show changing face of Chesterfield

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

1. St Mary's Gate St Mary's Gate in Chesterfield in the late 1930s looking down towards what is now Spa Lane Vaults. Photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Borough eng Photo Sales

2. St Mary's Gate. St Mary's Gate as it is today Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Donut Remember shopping here or at the Comet store off the Donut roundabout? This photo was taken in 1995. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4. Donut Poundstretcher is now in one of the stores off the roundaboit today Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales