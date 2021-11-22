Chesterfield now and then pictures
Chesterfield now and then pictures

From the High Street to Horn's Bridge, now and then pictures show changing face of Chesterfield

See how Chesterfield as changed over the years in our latest now and then picture gallery.

By Brian Eyre
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:55 am

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

Share your old photos with us by emailing [email protected]

If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane, check out: See how Chesterfield has changed - in our latest now and then feature and why not join the DT retro Facebook group for more photos of yesteryear?

1. St Mary's Gate

St Mary's Gate in Chesterfield in the late 1930s looking down towards what is now Spa Lane Vaults. Photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Borough eng

Photo Sales

2. St Mary's Gate.

St Mary's Gate as it is today

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Donut

Remember shopping here or at the Comet store off the Donut roundabout? This photo was taken in 1995.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales

4. Donut

Poundstretcher is now in one of the stores off the roundaboit today

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4