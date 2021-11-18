See how Chesterfield has changed - in our latest now and then feature

We sent our photographer out to recreate the latest old photos of Chesterfield that we have dug from the archives.

By Brian Eyre
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 3:33 pm

Working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum, we’ve found out these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!

1.

Chesterfield now and then

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Museum

2. High Street and corner of Sowters Row

Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. High Street and corner of Sowters Row Chesterfield.

Photo: John Stanley

3. High Street

Chesterfield now and then. High street October 2021.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Knifesmithgate

Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. Knifesmithgate

Photo: John Stanley

