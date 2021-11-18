See how Chesterfield has changed - in our latest now and then feature

Working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum, we’ve found out these great images from yesteryear.
We’ve matched the images with photos of how the areas look now – it’s amazing how the place has changed!
1.
Chesterfield now and then
Photo: Chesterfield Library\Museum
2. High Street and corner of Sowters Row
Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. High Street and corner of Sowters Row Chesterfield.
Photo: John Stanley
3. High Street
Chesterfield now and then. High street October 2021.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Knifesmithgate
Chesterfield Retro photo from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. Knifesmithgate
Photo: John Stanley