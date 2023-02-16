Flip, flip, hooray - 17 pancake day pictures from Derbyshire to whisk you back in time
Shrove Tuesday is eagerly looked forward by families and especially in Derbyshire which is home to one of the most famous pancake race events in the country.
Winster Pancake Races will take place on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 21, continuing a tradition that is believed to have been started 150 years ago. One theory is that the event was founded by Llewellyn Jewitt when he lived in Winster Hall at a time when children were given a half-day off from school and went home to stuff their faces with pancakes.
The 100m race route stretches from the Dower House to the Market House down the cordoned-off main street. Children’s and adults’ races provide fun for families and a great spectacle for bystanders.
Photos from our archives capture the pancake day fun in Winster and other parts of Derbyshire down the years.