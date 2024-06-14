Each of these famous faces has a connection to Chesterfield or Derbyshire – whether they were born in the county, raised here or attended one of the area’s many schools.
They have gone on to feature in some of the most well-known series and films ever produced – from iconic British soaps to global cinema sensations.
The 10 celebrities can be found below – is there anyone featured that you didn’t know had Derbyshire roots?
1. Famous faces
A number of famous TV and film stars can trace their roots back to Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
2. Tess Daly
Model and television presenter Tess Daly co-presented the BBC One celebrity dancing show Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013 and has been the show's main presenter since 2014. She grew up in Birch Vale near New Mills, and attended Hayfield Primary School and New Mills Secondary School. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
3. Rik Makarem
Rik Makarem, born January 18, 1982, went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. He is most famous for his role as Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, playing across both dramatic and comedic storylines from 2009 to 2013. Photo: Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton, born March 21, 1946, went to Herbert Strutt Grammar School in Belper and gained international prominence as the fourth actor to play James Bond, starring in two films for the franchise. Aside from Bond, he has appeared in other films including Flash Gordon and Toy Story 3, as well as TV programmes such as Jane Eyre and Dr Who. Photo: Mindy Small