National Beer Day 2024: Enjoy a pint at these 20 pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire to celebrate National Beer Day

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:22 BST
If you’re looking to celebrate National Beer Day 2024, these pubs across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are among the best in the country – according to the experts at CAMRA.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

With Beer Day Britain taking place on Saturday, June 15, we have compiled a list of the venues across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire that feature in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide.

If you want to mark the occasion with a pint or two, the list of pubs recommended by CAMRA can be found below.

CAMRA have ranked these pubs among some of the best in the country.

1. CAMRA recommended pubs

CAMRA have ranked these pubs among some of the best in the country.

The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.”

2. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.”

3. The Anchor, Brampton

The Anchor, Brampton

The Beer Parlour was described by the guide as a “cosy, popular drinking establishment which is slightly tucked away off the main road. Up to eight changing real ales are available via hand pump.”

4. The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor

The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor

