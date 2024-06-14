National Beer Day 2024: Enjoy a pint at these 20 pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire to celebrate National Beer Day

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
With Beer Day Britain taking place on Saturday, June 15, we have compiled a list of the venues across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire that feature in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide.
If you want to mark the occasion with a pint or two, the list of pubs recommended by CAMRA can be found below.
1. CAMRA recommended pubs
CAMRA have ranked these pubs among some of the best in the country. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre
2. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover
The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.” Photo: Google
3. The Anchor, Brampton
The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.” Photo: Google
4. The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor
The Beer Parlour was described by the guide as a “cosy, popular drinking establishment which is slightly tucked away off the main road. Up to eight changing real ales are available via hand pump.” Photo: Google