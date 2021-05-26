Community spirit and solidarity flourishes in Clay Cross in our photos from the past
Clay Cross is a town on the up with new housing developments and big-name stores taking up residence over the past decade.
It has a rich heritage built on industry and coalmining. However, the demise of Clay Cross Company in 1998, which was a business founded by railway pioneer George Stephenson in the mid 1800s, and the closure of 14 pits dealt blow after blow to the economy.
Community support and fighting spirit has got Clay Cross through its toughest times. In 1972, the town’s Labour-led council refused to implement the Housing Finance Act which would have mean a £1 rise for its tenants. Three thousand people descended on the town to show solidarity for the rent rebels.
Meanwhile, here are some of our favourite retro photos of Clay Cross residents, traders and workers.
