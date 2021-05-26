Community spirit and solidarity flourishes in Clay Cross in our photos from the past

It has a rich heritage built on industry and coalmining. However, the demise of Clay Cross Company in 1998, which was a business founded by railway pioneer George Stephenson in the mid 1800s, and the closure of 14 pits dealt blow after blow to the economy.

Community support and fighting spirit has got Clay Cross through its toughest times. In 1972, the town’s Labour-led council refused to implement the Housing Finance Act which would have mean a £1 rise for its tenants. Three thousand people descended on the town to show solidarity for the rent rebels.

Do you have any old photos and stories to share about Clay Cross? Email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, here are some of our favourite retro photos of Clay Cross residents, traders and workers.

1. Cricket crew Here's another mystery photo from the archives, simply labelled as Clay Cross Senior cricket. Do you know where and when it was taken and anyone on the picture? Photo: Submitted Buy photo

2. Safety measures Clay Cross pubwatch scheme launch in 2007 with chairman Martyn Thackray and Pc Chris Stanyard in the foreground. Photo: BERNARD JONES Buy photo

3. Child's play Bailey Owen,, Evie Smedley, Owen James and Leah Murfin, with manager Julia Mills, at Little Tykes nursery open day to raise funds for Childline in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill Buy photo

4. Mining memorial Coun Peter Riggott, artist Peter Maris and Clay PR representative Carolyn Lord unveil a memorial in 2011 to mark the mining disaster in Clay Cross in 1865. Photo: submitted Buy photo