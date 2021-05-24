Spot anyone you know in Chesterfield Whit Walks stroll down memory lane?
Chesterfield’s annual Procession of Witness is one of the oldest traditions in town.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:35 am
More commonly known as the Whit Walks, the parade celebrating the Feast of the Pentecost was first held 171 years ago.
The colourful spectacular unites church congregations who make their way around the town either on foot or on floats.
However, the event will not be held on bank holiday Monday, May 31, to prevent the spread of coronavirus for the second year in succession.
Chris Townsend, procession secretary, said: “It will be back with a spectacular in 2022.”
Here’s a look at the event in years gone by….
Page 1 of 1