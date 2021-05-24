Spot anyone you know in Chesterfield Whit Walks stroll down memory lane?

The Procession of Witness has been a popular event on Chesterfield's calendar for more than 170 years.

Chesterfield’s annual Procession of Witness is one of the oldest traditions in town.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:35 am

More commonly known as the Whit Walks, the parade celebrating the Feast of the Pentecost was first held 171 years ago.

The colourful spectacular unites church congregations who make their way around the town either on foot or on floats.

However, the event will not be held on bank holiday Monday, May 31, to prevent the spread of coronavirus for the second year in succession.

Chris Townsend, procession secretary, said: “It will be back with a spectacular in 2022.”

Here’s a look at the event in years gone by….

1. 1926

Sunday School children wait to set off on their horse-drawn carriage. Everyone met in Chesterfield Market Place on what is known as ‘Whit Monday’. In this era the date for the event changed a little each year.

2. 1947

Do you recognise anyone in this photo of the Procession of Witness that was taken circa 1947/48?

3. 1950

Sunday School children from The Gospel Mission Church in Brampton wait to set off from the Market Place for the procession around town.

