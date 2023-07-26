News you can trust since 1855
Year 6 pupils in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are preparing to say goodbye to their former classmates as they get ready for ‘big school’ after the summer break.

Class of 2022: 17 pictures of primary and junior school leavers from Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

It’s amazing how time flies – but it’s been a whole year since these Chesterfield and north Derbyshire youngsters said goodbye to their former classmates as they moved up to ‘big school’
Alana Roberts
By Alana Roberts
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Here are 17 classes of pupils who all headed off to secondary school this time last year – can you spot anyone you know?

MORE SCHOOL PHOTOS: 26 pictures of classmates waving goodbye to their Derbyshire primary schools in 2023

Year 6 leavers at Hady Primary looking forward to joining secondary school in September

1. Hady Primary School

Year 6 leavers at Hady Primary looking forward to joining secondary school in September Photo: Brian Eyre

Old Hall Juniors is saying goodbye to these Year 6 leavers

2. Old Hall Junior School

Old Hall Juniors is saying goodbye to these Year 6 leavers Photo: Brian Eyre

These pupils from Brockwell Junior School's Darwin and Knightingale class will soon be joining secondary school

3. Brockwell Junior School

These pupils from Brockwell Junior School's Darwin and Knightingale class will soon be joining secondary school Photo: Derbyshire Times

This Year 6 class at High Hall Primary will be secondary school pupils come September

4. Highfield Hall Primary School

This Year 6 class at High Hall Primary will be secondary school pupils come September Photo: Brian Eyre

