Class or 2023 north Derbyshire school leavers

26 pictures of classmates waving goodbye to their Derbyshire primary schools in 2023

It's almost the end of the summer term in Derbyshire – with just days left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and get ready for ‘big school’.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

We’ve been along to schools in north Derbyshire to capture this special moment in time in the lives of local children.

Here are the lovely photos we took – along with some submitted by the schools themselves – marking the milestone as they get ready to make the move.

Longford CofE Primary School.Photo: Longford CofE Primary School

1. Longford CofE Primary School

Longford CofE Primary School.Photo: Longford CofE Primary School

Old Hall Junior School. Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Old Hall Junior School

Old Hall Junior School. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Brockwell Junior School Nightingale class. Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Brockwell Junior School

Brockwell Junior School Nightingale class. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Brockwell Junior School Darwin Class. Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Brockwell Junior School

Brockwell Junior School Darwin Class. Photo: Derbyshire Times

