School days are the happiest days of your life is a saying that Derbyshire youngsters may dispute when they are up to their eyes in exam revision or heaps of homework.
While learning maths, sciences and languages are essential to get a foothold in the competitive jobs market, it’s easy to forget that time at school can also be fun.
The smiles in these photos from our archives show the happy side of a day at school.
1. Good health!
Jacob Walker, Amelia Mills and Chloe James in health workers' fancy dress at Newbold School in 2007. Photo: Submitted
2. Victory tea
Cavendish Junior School pupils Rowan Siddal, Kelvin Johnston, Tom Dey,Ellie Cooper, Charlotte Varns and Catherine Agar turn back time for a VE Day tea party in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden
3. Colourful coat
Chloe Gleadhill, George Coope and Megan Matthews prepare for the Joseph competition at Abercrombie Primary School in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. School's support
Connor Hallwood, 10, Connor Hicken 10, and Reece Hallwood, 7, of Hady Primary School show their support for Sheffield Steelers during a visit to their school by team members Ryan Finnerty and Jonathon Phillips. Photo: Marisa Cashill