Chesterfield pubs: These retro photos offer a glimpse back at 15 lost pubs and clubs across the town that we’d all love to see return in 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:22 BST
These retro photos are sure to bring back memories of Chesterfield’s best-loved pubs and clubs

There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were much-loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.

These are 15 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – which of these places would you love to see reopen most in 2025?

These are some of Chesterfield’s best-loved pubs and clubs from years gone by.

1. Much-loved pubs and clubs

These are some of Chesterfield’s best-loved pubs and clubs from years gone by. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972.

2. Much-missed pubs and clubs

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990.

3. Xanadu

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009.

4. The Green Room

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted

