There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were much-loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.
READ THIS: These photos offer a glimpse inside award-winning Derbyshire chip shop – recently named among the best in the UK
These are 15 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – which of these places would you love to see reopen most in 2025?
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.