We return to the 1990s for these latest retro pictures
Amazing photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the 1990s

We’ve turned the clock back to the age of Cool Britannia and Britpop as we look at local life in the nineties in our latest retro gallery.

By Brian Eyre
6 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:53am

We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1990s.

1. Elder Way

Elder Way in Chesterfield, looking north from Knifesmithgate 1992. The picture shows the famous 'glass bridge' over the road as well as the original multi-storey car park off the Donut roundabout

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Princess of Hearts

Princess Diana on the Love Hearts line at the Swizzels factory in New Mills, June 1990,

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Nuns on the run

Pub teams competing in the Ripley barrel race.

Photo: Johnston Press

4. Corporation Street

Corporation Street, Chesterfield, in 1991

Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanle

