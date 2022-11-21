News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Derbyshire in the nineties
Derbyshire in the nineties

20 great photos show what life was like in Derbyshire in the nineties

The nineties was known for alternative rock, Friends on TV and the thawing of the cold war.

By Brian Eyre
4 minutes ago

We have delved into our archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great images from forty years ago.

MORE NOSTALGIA: Lost Chesterfield: 17 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

1. Derbyshire in the nineties

Chesterfield's Medieval Market in 1991

Photo: Derbyshire Times\Chesterfield Library

Photo Sales

2. Nineties Derbyshire

Firefighters are called out to The Saints inn on St Marys Gate, in February 1991

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales

3. Derbyshire in the nineties

Elder Way looking north from Knifesmithgate in 1992, shows two key landmarks of the time - the famous Co-op bridge over Elder Way and, in the background, the now demolished and replaced Saltergate multi-storey car park,

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales

4. Derbyshire in the nineties

They were queuing round the block fo this women's day event in 1993. The Chesterfield Hotel is the latest landmark to disappear from our skylines, having being razed within the last few months.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Derbyshire