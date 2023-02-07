18 nostalgic photos taking you back to Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 70s
The seventies are famous for bell bottoms, economic struggle and high inflation – but what was life like 50 years ago in Derbyshire and Chesterfield?
We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s.
