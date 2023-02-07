News you can trust since 1855
Looking back at Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the 1970s
18 nostalgic photos taking you back to Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 70s

The seventies are famous for bell bottoms, economic struggle and high inflation – but what was life like 50 years ago in Derbyshire and Chesterfield?

By Brian Eyre
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 9:42pm

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s.

1. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s

Bakewell Fatstock Show 1974

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s

Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle May 24th, 1979

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s

A view behnd the curtain at the Civic Theatre in Chesterfield, in 1978

Photo: johnston press

4. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1970s

Winners of the Winster Pancake Race for Ladies - left to right Pauline Fox (1st), Carolyn Boam (3rd) and Ann Marsden (2nd), 10th Feb 1970

Photo: Nancy Fielder

