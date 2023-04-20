News you can trust since 1855
18 fantastic pictures show what life in Derbyshire looked like in the nineties

It was the decade that brought us girl power, Britpop and a little thing called the world wide web, but what was life like for the people of Derbyshire in the 1990s?

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

We’ve searched our archives, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images depicting what life was like here in nineties – see if you can spot anyone you know.

This picture shows the new postal finance building under construction on West Bars, Chesterfield, in 1999. The Future Walk offices replaced the iconic AGD building that had stood on the site for decades

1. Nineties Derbyshire

This picture shows the new postal finance building under construction on West Bars, Chesterfield, in 1999. The Future Walk offices replaced the iconic AGD building that had stood on the site for decades Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Stanley

Daffodils in Alfreton Park, April 1992.

2. Nineties Derbyshire

Daffodils in Alfreton Park, April 1992. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Work is underway on the bridge for new opencasting works, near Ripley, in December 1990.

3. Nineties Derbyshire

Work is underway on the bridge for new opencasting works, near Ripley, in December 1990. Photo: Eric Gregory

Thw Good Friday procession of Witness leaving Chesterfield Town Hall in 1993.

4. Nineties Derbyshire

Thw Good Friday procession of Witness leaving Chesterfield Town Hall in 1993. Photo: Derbyshire Times

