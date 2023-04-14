News you can trust since 1855
18 great pictures showing what life looked like in Derbyshire in the 1980s

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you more great images from the eighties, with some great pictures showing people enjoying carnivals, shopping and other great events taking place across Derbyshire.

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the eighties – see if you can spot anyone you know.

Campaigners take to the street in a jobs protest march in 0ctober 1981

Campaigners take to the street in a jobs protest march in 0ctober 1981 Photo: George Eyre

Stephenson Place in Chesterfield in 1985, shows some different shops from today - including a video rental store.

Stephenson Place in Chesterfield in 1985, shows some different shops from today - including a video rental store. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Youngsters enjoy dressing up for the Codnor carnival in 1982.

Youngsters enjoy dressing up for the Codnor carnival in 1982. Photo: George Eyre

Langley Basin Canal, 1981.

Langley Basin Canal, 1981. Photo: George Eyre

