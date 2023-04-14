18 great pictures showing what life looked like in Derbyshire in the 1980s
We’ve delved into the archives to bring you more great images from the eighties, with some great pictures showing people enjoying carnivals, shopping and other great events taking place across Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the eighties – see if you can spot anyone you know.
Page 1 of 5