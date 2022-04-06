15 amazing photos spanning 112 years show how Chesterfield's Saltergate has changed

Photos spanning 112 years show how the street has changed beyond recognition. Dilapidated homes are long gone and smart townhouses have spruced up Saltergate.

The base for the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centres has gone and the offices of the National Union of Mineworkers and North-East Derbyshire District Council at Saltergate have closed.

Named after the old Danish word ‘gata’ meaning street, Saltergate was the street where salt was brought from Cheshire.

1. 1936/37 A look back at Saltergate as it was 86 years ago. Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

2. 1950 A sign of the times is indicated in a shop sign on Saltergate marked Furs in 1950. Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

3. 1992 Saltergate looking east from the football ground in 1992. Photo: Chesterfield Library/John Stanley

4. 1992 The multi storey car park which overlooked Saltergate in 1992 was replaced by a modern version in 2019. Photo: Derbyshire Times