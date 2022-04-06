Images of Saltergate from 1910 to 1950.
Images of Saltergate from 1910 to 1950.

15 amazing photos spanning 112 years show how Chesterfield's Saltergate has changed

Saltergate is one of the best known streets in Chesterfield, formerly home to the town’s professional football club and where miners’ union members met for more than a century.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:56 pm

Photos spanning 112 years show how the street has changed beyond recognition. Dilapidated homes are long gone and smart townhouses have spruced up Saltergate.

The base for the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centres has gone and the offices of the National Union of Mineworkers and North-East Derbyshire District Council at Saltergate have closed.

Named after the old Danish word ‘gata’ meaning street, Saltergate was the street where salt was brought from Cheshire.

READ THIS: Tramtracks, ABC and Planet X - Chesterfield's Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place down the years

1. 1936/37

A look back at Saltergate as it was 86 years ago.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales

2. 1950

A sign of the times is indicated in a shop sign on Saltergate marked Furs in 1950.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales

3. 1992

Saltergate looking east from the football ground in 1992.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/John Stanley

Photo Sales

4. 1992

The multi storey car park which overlooked Saltergate in 1992 was replaced by a modern version in 2019.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4