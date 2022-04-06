15 amazing photos spanning 112 years show how Chesterfield's Saltergate has changed

Photos spanning 112 years show how the street has changed beyond recognition. Dilapidated homes are long gone and smart townhouses have spruced up Saltergate.
The base for the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centres has gone and the offices of the National Union of Mineworkers and North-East Derbyshire District Council at Saltergate have closed.
Named after the old Danish word ‘gata’ meaning street, Saltergate was the street where salt was brought from Cheshire.
