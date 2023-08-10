News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
These were popular places to visit in the summer.These were popular places to visit in the summer.
These were popular places to visit in the summer.

14 lost attractions that were once popular places to visit in the summer holidays for Chesterfield and Derbyshire families in the 80s and 90s

If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire in the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions are sure to have been a feature of your summer holidays.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

READ THIS: Iconic Spitfire fighter plane to fly over Derbyshire town as part of summer heritage event

How many of them have you visited in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently.

1. Riber Castle, Matlock

Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later.

2. American Adventure, Ilkeston

The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor

Photo Sales
The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

4. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldSpitfire