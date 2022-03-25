10 great retro photos show why Chesterfield has always been a great place to shop

For some of us, the weekly shopping trip is like visiting old friends. Step through the door of many a shop and you’ll be greeted by a warm smile and a cheery hello.

Excellent customer service from staff prepared to go the extra mile and quality produce makes shopping in Chesterfield a must.

Over the past two decades, the town has welcomed a new retail mall, traders have won awards, famous faces have dropped in, shops and personalities have come and gone.

Can you spot anyone you know in our retro photos?

1. Retail quarter Louise Crofts, assistant centre manager, and Amanda Spedding, centre manager, at Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping which opened in 2000. Photo: Waistell

2. Brave trader Renowned for his 'pound a bag' catchphrase, Roy Davidson of The Cheese Factor made headlines when he chased off a gunman in 2005. Photo: Stuart Hastings

3. Book signing Former royal butler Paul Burrell, from Grassmoor, visited Peak Books in 2006 to promote his publication, The Way We Were. He signed a copy for Tracey Pearson of Old Whittington. Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Royal icing Princess Anne visited Chesterfield's Save the Children's shop in 2002. Photo: Derbyshire Times