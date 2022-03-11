Former Chesterfield shopgirl recalls boss's poodle who sat on a cushion on the counter

Mary Slinn (nee Newton) started work at Walkers Ladies Fashions on Cavendish Street when she left school in 1965 at the age of 15.

She said: “My first duty on a Monday morning was to clean the brass handle and panel at the bottom of the door, I didn’t mind doing this because it always looked nice and inviting when customers

walked in.

This is how Cavendish Street looked in 1952, the decade before Mary Slinn started work. Roy Smith's electrical shop was still going strong in the Sixties when one of its employees married Mary after walking her to work through heavy snow.

“Mrs Walker taught me all I needed to know about retail from ironing items to display them in the window to, most importantly, how to speak to the customers. She wanted to know if you hadn’t sold anything, why you hadn’t. You had to be there for the customer – the customer was always right.”

Part of Mary’s duties were to take the boss’s dog for a walk around town, a task she shared with two colleagues. Mary said: “I wonder if anyone remembers Cherie the black poodle that sat on a cushion on the glass counter?”

Mary recalls the Guipure Lace blouses that were sold in the shop: “Some with the lace just on the front but if you could afford it all the blouse would be made of this beautiful lace. We sold Bear Brand stockings, displayed in the window on single legs.

"If you wanted something special like a dress or two-piece then you would go downstairs to look and use the fitting room.”

She Fashions on Cavendish Street was formerly known as Walkers Ladies Fashions.

Mary, who worked at the fashion shop for three years, said she probably bought something nice to wear with her first wage.

She said: “In October 1966, my wage was four pounds, two shillings and sixpence.”

One winter the snow was so heavy that it stopped the traffic and lots of people had to walk to work. Mary said: “Walking from Brimington was a challenge. I was accompanied by a young man, who just so happened to work in the shop next to me. This was Roy Smiths, they sold radios and electrical items. Five years later we were married, I was wearing a Guipure Lace dress.”

Walkers Ladies Fashions was later rebranded as She.

Mary Slinn worked at Walkers Ladies Fashions on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, for three years and later worked in several shops around the town.

Mary, who is now 72 and lives in Wingerworth, said: “Seeing the Retro photographs in the Derbyshire Times brings back lots of memories for me.Over the years I worked in many shops in Chesterfield including Kendrick Fieldsends, Yeomans Army Stores, Davys, Rooths Sweet Shop and Spire News.”