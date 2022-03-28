10 great photos from our archive show fun-filled adventures of Brownies in Derbyshire

Camping trips, badge work and companionship make memories that last a lifetime for girls aged seven to ten years.
The organisation was founded as the Rosebuds in 1914 by Lord Robert Baden-Powell but the name wasn’t popular so it was changed to Brownies the following year.
Lord Robert’s wife Olave, who was born in Chesterfield, became Chief Guide for Britain in 1918 and the Brownies came under her remit.
Marching back in time, we take a look at the fun-filled activities in Derbyshire that have absorbed generations of the county’s Brownies.
READ THIS: Generous folk in Derbyshire show heart-warming support for charities over the years in 11 retro photos
Page 1 of 3