10 great photos from our archive show fun-filled adventures of Brownies in Derbyshire

Camping trips, badge work and companionship make memories that last a lifetime for girls aged seven to ten years.

The organisation was founded as the Rosebuds in 1914 by Lord Robert Baden-Powell but the name wasn’t popular so it was changed to Brownies the following year.

Lord Robert’s wife Olave, who was born in Chesterfield, became Chief Guide for Britain in 1918 and the Brownies came under her remit.

Marching back in time, we take a look at the fun-filled activities in Derbyshire that have absorbed generations of the county’s Brownies.

1. Bolsover Brownies and Guides gather at Bolsover Castle for their organisation's centenary in 2010. Pictured are Aimee Parker, 7, Isobel Edwards, 8, Caitlin Hill, 11, Olivia Corbett, 9, Kate Shaw, 9, Phoebe Dawson, 9 and Annabel Hilditch, 9. Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Belper Do you recognise any of the Brownies at this St George's Day event or know what year it was taken? Photo: Submitted picture

3. Dronfield Brownies learn how to make pizzas at Dominos in Dronfield in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Dronfield Dronfield Brownies Yelena Hobson, Olivia Hunt and Ellie Cook demonstrate candle craft, watched by parents Matthew Hunt and Debbie Hobson, in 2007. Photo: Bernard Jones