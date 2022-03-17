Generous Derbyshire folk show heart-warming support for charities over the years in 11 retro photos

Our county’s residents are always magnificently supportive of those in crisis around the world, whether it be survivors of a tsunami in Sri Lanka, a cyclone in Bangladesh, an earthquake in Haiti or children living in an area of the Soviet Union contaminated by a nuclear power plant accident in the Eighties.

Derbyshire folk also stay true to the adage that charity begins at home in their support of good causes in this country.

Here are pictures from our archives showing just how kind-hearted the wonderful people of Derbyshire are.

READ THIS: Rolling updates on how Derbyshire residents can help the people of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

1. Dronfield/Tibshelf Dronfield Rotarians supported an appeal run by Tibshelf School in 2007 aid of the survivors of the tsunami in Sri Lanka. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Whatstandwell Whatstandwell pantomime in 2010 raised money for the Derbyshire-based Aquabox charity to provide safe drinking water for the residents of Haiti after an earthquake. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield A charity gig night was held at Chester Street club, Chesterfield, to raise money for Cancer Research UK in 2007. Do you recognise any of the band members pictured with event organiser Lauren White and Kate Currie, area volunteer manager for Cancer Research UK? Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield Julie Chapman, Melissa Armitage, Jackie Revell, Liz Ambrey, Jennifer Draycott, Nicola Powell, Debbie Renshaw and Michelle Heydon raised £2,000 for Air Ambulance with their calendar in 2008. Photo: Bernard Jones Photo Sales