You aren’t really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these 13 things – including visiting iconic shops and spending a night at much-loved pubs and clubs

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:57 BST
This list will bring back memories for anybody who grew up in Chesterfield – how many have you ticked off?

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We previously asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below.

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...

These are things that everyone from Chesterfield has done.

1. Everyone from Chesterfield has done these things

These are things that everyone from Chesterfield has done. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Ah the famous Holywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that

2. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'

Ah the famous Holywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that Photo: JPIMedia

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

3. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day

4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day Photo: Brian Eyre

