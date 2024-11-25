Incredible photos show the resilence of Derbyshire residents coping with flooding over a century

By Brian Eyre
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:24 BST
Storms, downpours and rivers bursting their banks have been a feature of Derbyshire weather in recent times – but the resilience of local people coping with floodwaters is sadly nothing new

We’ve looked back through the archive to find these photos showing when floods hit Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and villages and towns across Derbyshire over the years.

The photos were taken deom our own archoves, as well colections held by Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

Chesterfield streets under water

1. Flooded Derbyshire

Chesterfield streets under water Photo: Chesterfield museum

Chesterfield transformed by floodwaters

2. Flooded Derbyshire

Chesterfield transformed by floodwaters Photo: Chesterfield museum

Flooding at Horns Bridge, Chesterfield, in July 1958.

3. Flooded Derbyshire

Flooding at Horns Bridge, Chesterfield, in July 1958. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

Horns Bridge Chesterfield. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

4. Flooded Derbyshire

Horns Bridge Chesterfield. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum

