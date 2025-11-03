Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield Girls' High School

There is an old debate among historians whether the course of civilisation is better explained by the actions of a few great men, or by broader social forces such as the emancipation of women – one particular building in Chesterfield shows how those two agents combined to change the lives of generations to come.

In this occasional series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The origins of Chesterfield Girl’s High School date back to the 1890s, growing out of a private kindergarten established in the previous decade by some of the town’s more prosperous citizens.

It remained a private concern until the passing of the Education Act 1902, when the provision of school places became the responsibility of county councils, as local education authorities.

The former Chesterfield Girls' High School on Sheffield Road is now part of the University of Derby. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

When looking to expand the school, the county recruited a designer who was to become known as one of the era’s finest architects of public buildings.

Having impressively solved the problems of a difficult chosen site and its steep slope, his creation was officially opened in by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in 1911.

Though the school continued to charge fees in its early days, the county council made a notable outlay in maintenance grants which made the school accessible to girls from a variety of family backgrounds.

Their names, remit and size evolved with changes in government policy over the following decades, but by retaining its two single-sex academic secondary schools on Sheffield Road the borough of Chesterfield was able to offer 25 per cent of the age group places in such schools, far more than most authorities in the move towards mixed classrooms.

The Chesterfield and District Civic Society installed a blue plaque at the site in 2021. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

The boys’ and girls’ schools offered around 1,500 places between them by the 1950s, when there were no mixed grammar schools of that size outside big cities, and both had very high academic standing, enabling significant social mobility for an intake of predominantly upper working class and lower middle class students.

Following a controversial reorganisation of secondary education in 1991, the nominal successor to those two original sites is today’s Brookfield School.

The girls’ building continues to serve an educational purpose however, as the University of Derby’s Chesterfield campus, specialising in nursing and health education.

Philip said: “The girls’ high school stood next door to the boys’ grammar school, but the proximity was quite coincidental. The history of girls’ secondary education begins much later than that of boys.

Philip Riden is a retired member of the history department at the University of Nottingham and former chairman of the Chesterfield and District Civic Society. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“It begins with the privately established girls’ school in a house called East Bank on the opposite side of Sheffield Road, which the county council acquired as a makeshift, temporary girls’ secondary school. This was agreed to by the board of education on condition that, as soon as possible, the county built a new girls’ high school building in Chesterfield.

“The site was given by George Albert Eastwood, one of Chesterfield’s leading businessmen of the period, and the design was by George Henry Widdows, the county council’s first schools architect and one of the outstanding figures in the early 20th century history of school architecture nationally.

“This was probably the most prestigious project the county council had at that date undertaken, and it would be fair to say that no expense was spared to produce not only a quite outstanding design but a beautifully finished building. It was vastly superior to the boys’ school buildings of around the same date, built at a time when the boys’ school was still independent.

“The school was renamed St Helena after the Second World War, when the Chesterfield education committee was anxious to avoid using names like high school and grammar school – the same date that the boys’ school ceases to be Chesterfield Grammar School and becomes Chesterfield High School.

“The name St Helena was an adaptation of the name of St Helen’s chapel, the disused chapel which the boys’ school took over in 1598 as its first home. The chapel itself stood just inside the plot occupied by the boys’ school, and so the name was feminised to become St Helena’s School, although it was still colloquially often called the high school.

“The school shut during the ‘reign of terror’ of 1991, when all the existing secondary schools in Chesterfield were closed, good and bad.

“The school was used for some years by the county council for miscellaneous offices. It fell into a poor state, and was rescued from that by the University of Derby, which acquired it, refurbished it to a very high standard and now use it as a satellite campus in Chesterfield.

“It remains an imposing monument, both to the cause of women’s secondary education in the early 20th century, and the work of GH Widdows, one of the outstanding architects of school buildings of his generation.”