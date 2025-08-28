Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield Grammar School

In this occasional series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The Chesterfield Grammar School site on Sheffield Road dates back to the late reign of Queen Elizabeth I and was one of the earliest schools to serve the town, established as a responsibility of the newly incorporated borough council.

For much of British history, full-length and formal education was a privilege reserved for the best and brightest boys – or simply the richest – but that changed as the institutions of power gradually became more democratic.

In its early years, Chesterfield Grammar relied on generous benefactors as it came to be regarded as one of the leading schools in the North of England, counting Charles Darwin’s grandfather and a future Archbishop of Canterbury among its notable pupils.

That reputation did not last, partly as a result financial misdemeanours at the council, but the school was relaunched in the Victorian era, mostly focused on teaching Latin, maths and English grammar for fees of £6-£10 per year.

Its curriculum, pupil numbers and buildings grew steadily expanded up to the First World War, when both teachers and former pupils were counted among the dead, and the first women joined the staff.

During the Second World War, control passed to Derbyshire County Council when the board of governors concluded they were unable to fund necessary building and expansion works.

Several waves of educational reorganisation followed, with the grammar eventually becoming comprehensive and replaced by today’s Brookfield Community School on Chatsworth Road, at which time the old buildings were taken over for use in further and vocational education.

Philip said: “Chesterfield Grammar School was founded by two generations of the Foljambe family of Walton Hall. It probably opened in 1598, although the exact date can’t be established. On the other hand, it definitely did not open in 1594, which for many years the school claimed as the date of foundation.

“The school was quite successful in the 17th century, and for much of the 18th century. Like many grammar schools it decayed at the end of the 18th century and for a time in the early 19th century was closed completely.

“It was revived in the 1840s and, in 1846, after the old building of 1710 had been demolished, a new schoolhouse was built, which is not the left hand most end of the existing buildings.

“The buildings were extended in 1860 and 1872 and then, on a large scale, in 1901 when the final stage, the right hand end of the large stone built range facing Sheffield Road was built.

“The last major addition to the school buildings was in 1928, when a wing was built by the county council along the north side of the site. By the 1930s, the site had become wholly unsuitable for a large boys’ grammar school, and it was intended to move the school to land at Brookside on Chatsworth Road, where the governors had bought land for playing fields in the 1920s.

“That ambition was finally achieved in two stages in 1959 and 1967. After that, these old buildings became part of the College of Technology, which had been the plan since the 1930s, and remain in use by Chesterfield College to this day.

“The college has renovated the buildings and they now look cleaner and smarter than they have done probably since they were built. But basically the school is still on the site, on which it was founded in the late 16th century.”

1 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Grammar School Today one of the grammar school's most notable buildings is home to West Studios, Chesterfield College's hub for the local creative industries. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Grammar School at Chesterfield Museum. he school shield reflects its origins and the two halves represent two of the chief benefactors; Foljambe and Clarke. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Our town through time: Chesterfield Grammar School Form IVb at Chesterfield Grammar School, November 1929. Photo: Chesterfield Library image Photo Sales