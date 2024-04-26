Urban explorer’s remarkable photos offer glimpse inside “labyrinth” abandoned Second World War bomb shelter in Derbyshire town

An urban explorer has delved into another of Derbyshire’s historic sites – offering a glimpse back into the past at a Second World War bomb shelter.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:07 BST

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire – with his most recent adventure taking him inside a Second World War bomb shelter in Ilkeston.

These 11 photos show inside the “extensive labyrinth” of tunnels that were constructed to protect workers from German air raids. Lost Places & Forgotten Faces can be found on Facebook here.

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces has delved into an old bomb shelter in Ilkeston.

1. Bomb shelter

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces has delved into an old bomb shelter in Ilkeston. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The Stanton Ironworks Bomb Shelters are an extensive labyrinth of air raid tunnels which were constructed in 1940 on a site adjacent to the now demolished Stanton and Staveley Ironworks.

2. Air raid tunnels

The Stanton Ironworks Bomb Shelters are an extensive labyrinth of air raid tunnels which were constructed in 1940 on a site adjacent to the now demolished Stanton and Staveley Ironworks. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The tunnels served as shelters for hundreds of munitions workers employed by Stanton during German bombing raids in World War II.

3. Shelter for munitions workers

The tunnels served as shelters for hundreds of munitions workers employed by Stanton during German bombing raids in World War II. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

From the late 1930s, all new factories were obliged to provide purpose-built air raid shelters, so their survival is not unusual. However, this shelter may be a prototype and its presence on the manufacturer's site makes it exemplary.

4. “Exemplary” site

From the late 1930s, all new factories were obliged to provide purpose-built air raid shelters, so their survival is not unusual. However, this shelter may be a prototype and its presence on the manufacturer's site makes it exemplary. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

