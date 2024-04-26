Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Kasia Raczkiewicz first picked up running as a way to relieve stress, she would have never believed that one day she would write marathon history.

Last Sunday the 46-year-old who lives in Chesterfield completed the Abbott World Marathon Major - a challenge that involves finishing marathons in six cities including London, Tokyo, New York, Boston, Chicago and Berlin.

Kasia, who completed all six runs in less than three hours, said: “When I first saw people running a marathon I admired them. I thought it was absolutely crazy to run 42K. I wasn’t even running at the time.”

Kasia, who is from Poland and moved to the UK in 2005 started running regularly to help her with stress. She completed her first marathon in Cracow after her friend bought her a marathon package as a birthday gift.

She said: “I wasn’t sure how it would go but I wanted to try. I managed to finish it and I ran in about three hours 36 minutes and it was quite a good result for the first time. I started to think about running another marathon and I did.”

Kasia soon completed the Crown of Polish Marathons - which involves running the five most important marathons in Poland within two years.

She continued running in marathons regularly and decided to take up Abbott World Marathon Major after the pandemic.

Kasia said that Tokyo was the most difficult marathon to qualify for as only 25 fastest women outside Japan were chosen for the run.

But the runners who want to take part can’t just sign up for the marathon - they have to qualify. There are two main ways to qualify - either with time or through the ballot - with some of the six marathons allowing people to run for charity without qualification.

Kasia said: “Tokyo was the most difficult to get to. They only choose the 25 fastest men and women from outside Japan every year. I was very proud when I found out I was in the top 25 fastest ladies to run a marathon at the time.”

Kasia completed the Abbott challenge on Sunday, April 21 after finishing the London marathon - where she was supported by cheers from friends from North Derbyshire Running Club.

She said: “North Derbyshire Running Club is absolutely amazing. A few of us were running the marathon so they hired a bus and everyone came to support us. I could hear them shouting ‘Kasia come one, you can do it!’ and it gave me amazing power and made me cry.”

Kasia joined North Derbyshire Running Club about five years ago. She moved to Chesterfield with her son eleven years ago. Before, she lived in Leicester and Milton Keynes after her marriage had broken down.

She said: “The company I was working for in Milton Keys closed down and I lost my job. It was a difficult time for me, especially as a single mum. I moved to Chesterfield because my good friend was living here. I always lived in bigger cities so I wasn’t sure if I would like Chesterfield. Now I can't imagine living anywhere else.

“The Peak District is really close and people are lovely. When I go for a run I see people I know and they smile at me, making me feel welcome. I feel like a part of a lovely, little community.”

After Kasia moved to Chesterfield, she soon found a new job and is now a truck driver delivering music equipment for bands and singers on tour.

She said: “It's an absolutely amazing job because we travel across the whole Europe. Last year we were driving across Scandinavia with the Mamma Mia musical. It was an amazing experience and I met some great people.”

But even while traveling across different countries Kasia, who works with her partner, never gives up running.

She said: “Sometimes it's difficult because if we stop at a small car park, there isn’t much space to run and we have to do small laps around. I think it's all about planning and knowing your limits. If we are tired, we run slower or shorter distances. But, at the end of the day, you’re always a winner if you go for a run, no matter the time or distance.”

Kasia, who is preparing for a marathon in Spain in December, shared some advice for beginner runners.

She said: “Start from a short distance, for example 5k. Later run 10k and a half marathon. My first race was a marathon and it was a big mistake. You will be much better prepared for a marathon mentally and physically if you build up your stamina.

"Don’t compare yourself to other runners, especially at the beginning. Everyone is different and that you are running slower now doesn’t mean you can’t improve your pace in the future.

"But the most important thing is to enjoy it. As an amateur runner, I wouldn’t see a point in running in my free time if I wasn’t able to enjoy it. I like running my own, it helps me clear my head. Running is my therapy. If I have a problem, I go for a run to think it through.

"But if you enjoy running with a group of people, join a local running club, they are absolutely amazing.”