Urban explorer’s pictures show remains of abandoned Derbyshire railway station – last used by passengers 60 years ago
An urban explorer has delved into another of Derbyshire’s historic sites – offering a glimpse at a railway station that has been closed for 60 years.
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire – with his most recent venture taking him to the site of an old railway station at Breadsall.
These photos show what is left of the former station – which was last served by passenger trains six decades ago.
