Lost Places & Forgotten Faces travels to abandoned sites across the UK and the world.
Urban explorer’s incredible photos of abandoned farm near Chesterfield – said to have been haunted

An urban explorer has photographed a crumbling farmhouse close to Chesterfield – that reportedly has a history of the paranormal.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:48 am

If you have travelled through Derbyshire on the M1 southbound, you will have seen this abandoned farmhouse – the Sutton Lodge Farm – south of Duckmanton.

An urban explorer – Lost Places & Forgetten Faces – recently visited the site, which is said to have been haunted. Here are 11 of the photos he took of the derelict site – giving a much closer view than motorists usually get as they pass by.

1. Sutton Lodge Farm

The large, ruined farm was once part of the Sutton Scarsdale estate.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

2. Abandoned for six decades

The farm was abandoned back in the 1960s after the construction of the M1.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

3. Haunted history

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said: “The farm was reportedly haunted, with at least one family vacating due to 'unexplainable events'. The full story is in the book Haunted Chesterfield by Carol Brindle, page 44.”

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

4. Remains

Despite having been left for decades, much of the old structures still remain.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

