If you have travelled through Derbyshire on the M1 southbound, you will have seen this abandoned farmhouse – the Sutton Lodge Farm – south of Duckmanton.

An urban explorer – Lost Places & Forgetten Faces – recently visited the site, which is said to have been haunted. Here are 11 of the photos he took of the derelict site – giving a much closer view than motorists usually get as they pass by.