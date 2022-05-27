If you have travelled through Derbyshire on the M1 southbound, you will have seen this abandoned farmhouse – the Sutton Lodge Farm – south of Duckmanton.
An urban explorer – Lost Places & Forgetten Faces – recently visited the site, which is said to have been haunted. Here are 11 of the photos he took of the derelict site – giving a much closer view than motorists usually get as they pass by.
1. Sutton Lodge Farm
The large, ruined farm was once part of the Sutton Scarsdale estate.
Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Abandoned for six decades
The farm was abandoned back in the 1960s after the construction of the M1.
Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Haunted history
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said: “The farm was reportedly haunted, with at least one family vacating due to 'unexplainable events'. The full story is in the book Haunted Chesterfield by Carol Brindle, page 44.”
Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Remains
Despite having been left for decades, much of the old structures still remain.
Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces