4 . Jones

There are 6,067 people called Jones in Derbyshire - making it the fourth most common surname across the county. Jones is derived from the Middle English personal name Jon(e), which comes from the Hebrew personal name Yoḥanan ‘Jehovah has favored (me with a son)’ or ‘may Jehovah favor (this child)’. This personal name was adopted into Latin (via Greek) as Johannes. Pictured here at the Rail Ale Beer Festival are Michael Jones and Nigel Mack. Photo: Brian Eyre