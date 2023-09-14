Derbyshire council opposes plans to merge county’s police and fire services with Nottinghamshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

County Cllr Joan Dixon submitted a motion to oppose the planned merger at a full council meeting on Wednesday, September 13, after County Council Leader Barry Lewis mentioned the possibility when he announced his candidacy to become the East Midlands Mayor under a devolution deal for the region.

East Midlands county and city councils have already agreed to proceed with devolution plans to transfer national Government powers to Local Government which supporters claim could bring in millions of pounds for the region under an East Midlands regional authority.

Cllr Dixon told the meeting: “We went through a consultation about the proposed devolution deal and we asked about housing, transport, net zero, skills, and public health. At no point was the proposed merger of the police and fire service included and had there been there would have been a stronger outcry about the devolution deal.”

Derbyshire County Council has agreed to oppose the potential merger of Derbyshire police and fire services with those of Nottinghamshire as part of possible changes that may be considered with the introduction of a Mayor for the East Midlands.

She added: “There is a democratic deficit here. The people of Derbyshire have not been consulted on this whether it’s the scrapping of the police and crime commissioner or further on the merging of the police and fire service with Nottinghamshire.”

Cllr Dixon stated the proposed merger of these emergency services under an East Midlands authority would see the larger cities benefit while other Derbyshire communities would see monies being drained away from them and going into these cities affecting safety.

She argued that under an East Midlands emergency services merger, resources would be targeted where they are most needed and after referring to Nottingham’s reputation as “Shottingham” because of its reported gun crime, she fears this could lead to a further drain away from Derbyshire.

Cllr Dixon said: “The crime scene in Derbyshire is very different from Nottinghamshire. Nottinghams is sometimes called ‘Shottingham”. Police will allocate money where there is risk and threat and money will be taken away from our communities.”

Councillor Barry Lewis. Picture provided by Derbyshire County Council.

She also acknowledged that even though Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire Service already share some services with each other, she argued that more Derbyshire fire appliances cross into Nottinghamshire than the other way around.

Cllr Dixon, who is Leader of the opposition Labour Group, added: “I think we need to take a stand and oppose the proposal. It has not been consulted upon by the people of Derbyshire and it is dangerous.”

She further argued that the merger of either the Derbyshire police or fire services with the Nottinghamshire police and fire services would not be in the best interests of Derbyshire residents, that it would not improvecommunity safety or provide financial efficiencies, and it would negatively affect the performance of both Derbyshire services.

Labour Cllr Kevin Gillott also asked Conservative Council Chairman Trevor Ainsworth whether the chairman felt the scrapping of the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority and handing its governance to an East Midlands Mayor and the merging of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire services was in the best interests of Derbyshire people?

Derbyshire County Cllr Joan Dixon and Labour Group Leader

Cllr Ainsworth said he did not believe in the abolition of Derbyshire fire service without arrangements being put in place in the interest of Derbyshire residents and he suggested that there could possibly be an East Midlands fire service as long as things could be put in place to scrutinise what is being done.

Conservative Deputy Council Leader Simon Spencer agreed the council should take a stand in opposition to the proposed merger of Derbyshire’s police and fire services with those of Nottinghamshire arguing that Derbyshire is best-served by its current police and fire service set-up.

Cllr Spencer referred to the shortfalls surrounding the relevant fire services’ handling of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, in London, and the Manchester Arena bombing, where both fire authorities fall under a mayoral system.

He said: “As a former firefighter, I am incredibly proud [of] the way Derbyshire Fire Service has developed with the provision of the new station and the way it has been managed over a considerable period of time.”

Derbyshire County Councillor Simon Spencer

Cllr Spencer, who has sat on the National Fire Service Committee and was involved in the National Joint Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services, requested an amendment that the council formally recognises the good work undertaken by Derbyshire emergency services and that the council not only opposes the merger but also expresses its views to the Government.

He said of the amendment: “It makes clear the council’s opposition to the proposal with regard to the merging of the two services and we will take action and write to the Government regarding that particular position and the position the council finds itself in.”

Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Cllr Ruth George, said she welcomed the support across the chamber to oppose the merger of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police and fire services.

She added: “We have all experienced excellent service from both the police and our fire service through good times and bad times in funding for these services and we know those who work for them are committed.”

Derbyshire County Council voted in favour of opposing the possible merger of the police and fire services and in favour of writing to the Government to express the view of the council.

Local councils will not be scrapped or merged under the devolution deal and they will still oversee many public services but the new East Midlands Combined Authority would deal with broader issues like transport, regeneration and employment.

County Hall in Matlock

Even though Derbyshire County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, supports the devolution deal he has stated that he is not keen on the introduction of a mayoral role despite the fact that he has put himself forward as a candidate for the position.

He has also said the Government intends to scrap police and crime commissioner roles and merge them into the new East Midlands mayor position, along with fire authority duties, and that this could also include the merging of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire’s police forces.

During the meeting, Cllr Dixon stressed she is yet to be ‘persuaded by the virtues of the devolution deal and particularly the need for a Mayor’ of East Midlands and she believes many Derbyshire people share that view.

Cllr Spencer said that the East Midlands has not been treated well over the years and he hopes a mayoral transition with Cllr Lewis as the East Midlands Mayor will bring investment and jobs.